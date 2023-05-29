Love Island contestant reveals surprising connection to Brad Pitt

Ella Thomas is the seventh contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5th, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

Ella, 23, hails from Glasgow, and works as a Model.

Ella also has some celebrity connections, as she once appeared in a movie alongside Brad Pitt.

When asked to share her claims to fame, she said: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

The Scottish model also insisted she’s “wifey material”, before adding: “I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

