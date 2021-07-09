Some fans won't be happy about this...

Love Island confirms another scheduling change for this weekend

Love Island will air at a later time once again this Sunday, so football fans can watch the Euro 2020 final.

England will take on Italy at Wembley Stadium this week, and the match will air on ITV from 7.00pm to 10.35pm.

Love Island usually airs at 9pm on ITV2 (and Virgin Media One in Ireland), but this Sunday’s episode has been pushed back until 10pm.

Spin-off show Aftersun, which is hosted by Laura Whitmore, will air afterwards at 11pm.

The brand new series of Love Island kicked off on June 28, and tensions are already running high in the villa…

During Thursday night’s episode, Chloe caused a storm by kissing Toby – who’s coupled up with Kaz.

And with a recoupling looming, some Islanders are sure to get the boot this weekend…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.