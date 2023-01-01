Love Island bosses set to ‘increase villa security’ ahead of new series

Love Island bosses are reportedly set to increase villa security ahead of the new series.

The ninth season of the hit dating show is set to return to our screens in the new year, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

While the winter 2020 series also took place in South Africa, it has been reported that the 2023 series is set to be filmed in a different location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The UK Sun have reported that the new villa is protected by high voltage electric gates, which will also be fully manned.

Trained guards will also be posted on all the perimeters inside the property for protection.

The publication claim that the new security measures come after a surge in crime in South Africa, where organised gangs are targeting wealthy tourists.

A Love Island insider said: “The aim is to make Ludus as secure as possible, without terrifying the contestants. We want them to feel relaxed and feel comfortable during the show.””

“The beauty of Ludus as a choice is that it is a long way from the main road, so for anyone to reach the villa they would either be spotted or triggered alarms and be intercepted.

“There is a hotline into the local police station and private armed response companies so if any threat is larger than expected, the heavy cavalry would be on their way in seconds.

“The security of both the contestants and crew is of our utmost concern and must come first. Thankfully the one thing security companies know out here is how to keep people very safe.”

“All the production crew coming in and out of Ludus will have armed escorts. They will also be given security briefings on what dangers to look for and what to do in worst-case scenarios.”