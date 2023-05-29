Love Island announces the return of major twist for opening episode

Love Island has announced the the return of a major twist for the first episode of the 2023 summer series.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5th, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

Ahead of the lineup being announced on Monday, ITV confirmed it will be up to the public to decide which Islanders couple up in the opening episode.

Voting opens on Thursday morning at 8am, and you can vote for free via the Love Island App – but you’ve only got until Friday evening at 9pm to have your say.

The twist was first introduced for the 2022 series of Love Island, but bosses didn’t implement the public vote for the 2023 winter series – which aired earlier this year.

Host Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.