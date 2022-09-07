Loose Women sign Olympic gold medallist as newest full-time panellist

Loose Women have signed Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes as the newest full-time member of the panel.

The retired middle distance athlete will be able to give her insight into LGBTQ+ on the ITV show.

Kelly will appear in her new role for the first time on Monday.

Speaking to The Sun, Kelly said: “I am extremely excited about joining Loose Women.”

“Having met a few of the panellists recently, I know that the shows will be full of energy, smiles, tears and lots of laughs.”

“I hope I can bring my energy to the show and I will be up for doing any mad experiences that they throw at me.”

Kelly revealed that she was inspired to join Loose Women’s regular panel after the overwhelmingly positive reaction to her emotional ITV documentary titled Kelly Holmes: Being Me, which aired back in June.

“It will be so different to anything I have done before in my career, but now I have found my authentic voice since the airing of my documentary, I will join in on many conversations that I felt I never could before,” she told the outlet.

Loose Women’s editor Sally Shelford said: “We are thrilled and honoured to have Dame Kelly Holmes join the Loose Women panel. She is a national treasure and an inspiration to us all. We can’t wait to get her take on the topics of the day.”

“Plus, she has already set us the challenge of taking her out of her comfort zone and putting her sense of adventure to the test.”