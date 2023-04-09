Looking for something to watch this Easter? People are LOVING Netflix’s new show BEEF

BEEF joined Netflix earlier this week, and it has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in the comedy-drama series, which has achieved a near-perfect score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.”

After watching the show, one fan tweeted: “I just finished #BEEFNetflix #beef and wow. One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are fantastic. Funny, thrilling and anxiety inducing. What a show. Netflix has a WINNER.”

Another wrote: “‘BEEF’ is undoubtedly one of the riveting shows that perfectly captures the calamitous complexities in the lives of two people. The hostile chemistry between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong makes it even better. This is Netflix’s ‘Best’ original show of the last 5 years.”

Check out more reactions to the show below:

I just finished #BEEFNetflix #beef and wow. One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are fantastic. Funny, thrilling and anxiety inducing. What a show. Netflix has a WINNER. pic.twitter.com/A1I7zrvyM5 — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) April 8, 2023

#Beef on Netflix is the best show I have seen in forever 🤣🤣🤣 and the soundtrack is great — Tyrone Targaryen (@nekojita619) April 6, 2023

'BEEF' is undoubtedly one of the riveting shows that perfectly captures the calamitous complexities in the lives of two people. The hostile chemistry between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong makes it even better. This is Netflix's 'Best' original show of the last 5 years.#BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/J9JgzTMVCY — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) April 5, 2023

Stayed up all night obsessively watching #BEEFNetflix. I don’t think I’ve been this tense/ mouth agape since GoT. This shit was beautiful and the soundtrack was 👨🏽‍🍳💋 pic.twitter.com/Eu0Xqe63lW — lusty 🥀 (@SoloLust) April 8, 2023

No because I had to binge all of #BEEFNetflix in one night. My favorite thing I’ve watched since Severance. Actors slayed. Music slayed. Getting to see a diverse and majority Asian cast, a rare, beautiful slay. Layers yall. I’m gonna be thinking about this one for a whileee. pic.twitter.com/RGT66nAP5t — Pen Chan (@QuinnPenChan) April 7, 2023

in the midst of some of the most crazy and chaotic television i’ve ever seen, i love how tender and honest this scene between danny and paul is. probably my favorite acting moment from yeun in the show thus far, give him all the awards. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/GDnGwlfNBZ — َ (@Iawolfes) April 7, 2023