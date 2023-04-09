Ad
Looking for something to watch this Easter? People are LOVING Netflix’s new show BEEF

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
BEEF joined Netflix earlier this week, and it has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in the comedy-drama series, which has achieved a near-perfect score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.”

After watching the show, one fan tweeted: “I just finished #BEEFNetflix #beef and wow. One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are fantastic. Funny, thrilling and anxiety inducing. What a show. Netflix has a WINNER.”

Another wrote: “‘BEEF’ is undoubtedly one of the riveting shows that perfectly captures the calamitous complexities in the lives of two people. The hostile chemistry between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong makes it even better. This is Netflix’s ‘Best’ original show of the last 5 years.”

Check out more reactions to the show below:

