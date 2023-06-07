Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s new series The Idol SLATED by viewers

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The first episode of HBO’s highly anticipated drama The Idol dropped over the weekend.

The six-part series centres on Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, an aspiring pop idol.

After having a nervous breakdown which forces her to cancel her tour, she attempts to reclaim her status as the sexiest pop star in America.

Jocelyn begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru/head of a contemporary cult, named Tedros, played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

The Weeknd created the concept for the series alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

After watching the series premiere, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions – with many dubbing the show “awful”.

One viewer wrote: “I really wanted to love #THEIDOL but that was probably the worst thing I’ve watched in awhile …”

Another tweeted: “LOL. How did The Idol make it to the airwaves? It’s comically bad.”

A third penned: “#THEIDOL is literally so awful on so many levels that it transcends pass being just bad. Like, what even is the point or plot of the show. Why have they literally been talking about the same shit for literally twenty minutes and nothing happened since then.”

You can watch episode one of The Idol on NOW TV. 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us