Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s new series The Idol SLATED by viewers

The first episode of HBO’s highly anticipated drama The Idol dropped over the weekend.

The six-part series centres on Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, an aspiring pop idol.

After having a nervous breakdown which forces her to cancel her tour, she attempts to reclaim her status as the sexiest pop star in America.

Jocelyn begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru/head of a contemporary cult, named Tedros, played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

The Weeknd created the concept for the series alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

After watching the series premiere, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions – with many dubbing the show “awful”.

Lights, camera, and a whole lot of action. It’s time for #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/c4JbUpFSUf — NOW (@NOW) June 5, 2023

Another tweeted: “LOL. How did The Idol make it to the airwaves? It’s comically bad.”

A third penned: “#THEIDOL is literally so awful on so many levels that it transcends pass being just bad. Like, what even is the point or plot of the show. Why have they literally been talking about the same shit for literally twenty minutes and nothing happened since then.”

i knew “the idol” was bad but that is just terrible pic.twitter.com/fGtxvTmlWg — s‏andra ★ (@MOTIVESTARK) June 5, 2023

yeah that shit was bad man 😭 #theidol pic.twitter.com/4au5G3QWTo — brett wojcak (@brxtt_wxjcxk) June 6, 2023

The Idol was actually so bad omfg the critics weren’t exaggerating at all pic.twitter.com/PoOYhoyzIb — wally (@camilasdaddy) June 5, 2023

finally watched it and i hate to say it but #TheIdol is so bad. abel needs to stick to the day job pic.twitter.com/85aBbBhpnX — lauren 🌻 (@laurenbsst) June 5, 2023

LOL. How did The Idol make it to the airwaves? It's comically bad. Ejaculatory and vapid. They clearly think it's subversive but it isn't! It's boring! Lily Rose Depp is interesting and it's a shame she wasn't given better material. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 5, 2023

Anyone else thought #THEIDOL was actually… kinda terrible? — F R A N C I S C O (@fran_m87) June 5, 2023

The idol was such a disappointment. The Weeknd was awful. Lily Rose smoked more than dice. Which was fine. The plot is is so bland. This is trying to be Basic Instinct and it isn’t even 50 shades level good. Skip it. pic.twitter.com/nVC6E9iAn1 — bandana guy (@jasonknuth) June 6, 2023

The Idol is laughably bad. Staggeringly bad. Writing is awful, The Weeknd is devoid of charisma, there’s barely even a story… this show is just a bunch of very talented actors slumming it with a guy named Abel — Stephen (@stephen_jdp) June 5, 2023

You can watch episode one of The Idol on NOW TV.