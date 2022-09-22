Lily Collins shares first look at Emily In Paris season 3

Lily Collins has shared the first look at Emily In Paris season 3.

The actress plays the lead role in the hit Netflix series, which follows an American marketing executive living in the City Of Love.

Alongside some stills from the upcoming third series, Lily wrote on Instagram: “First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles…”

The 33-year-old added: “Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride…”

Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat will all reprise their roles for the upcoming season – which began filming back in June.

The second season ended with Alfie (played by Lucien) returning to London while Emily (Lily Collins) watched as Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got back with back together with Camille (Camille Razat).

A release date for season 3 has not yet been confirmed.