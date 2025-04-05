Lily Allen reveals the popular series she auditioned for as she wants to ‘further acting career’

Lily Allen reveals the popular series she auditioned for as she admits she wants to “further her acting career.”

The singer is most known for her hit songs such as Smile, Not Fair and The Fear.

In a recent episode of her popular podcast Miss Me? with best friend, Miquita Oliver, the singer confessed she wants to “put herself out there more” and would love to star in television dramas.

She explained: “I haven’t auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for The White Lotus and obviously did not get it. But I think I’m a bit scared of doing self-tapes.”

“Maybe now I would do them because I don’t think people give as much of a s*** about me anymore.”

“Back in the day I didn’t like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me in case they would share it with other people. Now I don’t really subscribe to that fear so much, I don’t really care,” she admitted.

Lily continued, explaining how she is “really into acting” right now, as she prepares to star in an adaption of Henrick Ibsen’s Hedda.

She told her podcast listeners: “I did a photoshoot last week for Hedda, the play that I’ve got coming up and I really loved it.”

“I’m really excited about getting into the rehearsal days for this play and yeah I do hope that I get more opportunities.”

She continued: “I want to put myself out there a little bit more and be a bit braver with doing self-tapes and going up for auditions and stuff because it is something that I enjoy and it something that I think I have the ability to be good at.”

She later joked: “I don’t know if the Oscars is what I’m going for, but a nice UK detective series, I’d love that.”