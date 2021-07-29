Liam Reardon’s family admit they are ‘gutted’ at the thought of him and Millie Court ending

Liam has been getting close to Casa Amor contestant Lillie

Liam Reardon’s family admit they are ‘gutted’ at the thought of him...

Liam Reardon’s family have admitted they are “gutted” at the thought of him and Millie Court’s romance ending.

The Love Island stars were coupled up for two weeks, and were tipped to win the show.

But their relationship has been put to the ultimate test this week, with the Casa Amor challenge kicking off.

While Millie has remained loyal to Liam in the main villa, he has gotten close to Casa Amor contestant Lillie Haynes.

The 21-year-old admitted he is “really attracted” to the Newcastle native and in a teaser from tonight’s show, the pair are seen kissing.

Fans are fearful that Liam will return from Casa Amor with Lillie, leaving Millie heartbroken.

Liam’s family have been taking care of his social media accounts while he’s been in the villa and on Wednesday, they reminded viewers to be kind ahead of the Casa Amor recoupling.

They wrote: “Hey guys sorry it’s been quiet on here… We are also gutted at the thought of Liam and Millie ending and are sending postive vibes into the villa.”

“We hope it’s not the end but we do hope they both find their perfect match even if that means it’s not together.”

“With that being said please remember that this a reality television programme and Liam’s family and friends can see everything that’s being posted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Reardon (@liamreardon1)

“There is really no need for nasty, vulgar and death related messages. Please keep it light and remember to be kind 🤞🏻✌🏻❤️ #loveisland,” they added.

It comes after Liam’s sister Niamh slammed trolls who are sending him death threats.

She wrote: “Remember there is a family member behind all contestants’ accounts. With this type of programme there will be judgments but any vile, vulgar or threatening messages will not be tolerated. He’s my younger brother.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.