Laura Whitmore makes surprising confession about the Love Island villa

Laura Whitmore has made a surprising confession about the Love Island villa.

The TV presenter, who has been hosting the show since 2020, has admitted the Islanders’ humble abode every summer often smells pretty bad.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast, the Irish star confessed: “It smells so bad.”

“If you think about it – that amount of people, about 40 or 50 islanders go through it the whole summer.”

“It starts off with about 10 or 12 and then more keep going in. And they’re like 18-year-olds. The carpet, the fake tan, the make-up, the BO… it stinks!”

“It smells like Lynx Africa, you know when they try to cover the BO? That’s what it smells like. It’s when you walk in and you think it’s all glitzy.”

“But as soon as they left and the final happened, my friends came to watch the show and we went in there. We had a proper little rummage around and it was grim!”

The popular dating show is being filmed from a new villa this year, but we doubt this will change the Islanders messy living habits – and accompanying odour.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

