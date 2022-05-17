Kristin Chenoweth reveals haunting connection to the Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

Kristin Chenoweth has revealed her haunting connection to the Oklahoma Girl Scout murders, which took place 45 years ago.

The actress has told how she was supposed to go on a fateful trip to Camp Scott, Oklahoma with her fellow girl scouts in June 1977, but cancelled at the last minute.

On this very trip, three young girls Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Michele Heather Guse, 9, and Doris Denise Milner, 10, were sexually assaulted and murdered.

In the new ABC News docuseries ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’, Kristin returns to her native Oklahoma to “find answers once and for all” about the unsolved murder case.

In a teaser trailer for the series, the 53-year-old said: “I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick. My mom said ‘You can’t go.'”

“It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them. It haunts me every day, but this story needs to be told.”

The lead suspect, Gene Leroy Hart, was arrested and charged with the murders, but was acquitted of all crimes in 1979.

However in May 2022, Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed announced that advancements in technology had allowed for investigators to conduct new DNA exams, indicating that Hart was likely responsible for the murders.

Speaking about her further examination into the case, the actress said: “There’s no closure. There’s no pretty red bow at the end.”

The four-part docuseries will debut on Hulu on May 24th.

