Kris Jenner asks Scott Disick to PROPOSE to Kourtney Kardashian in new KUWTK teaser

Kris Jenner has asked Scott Disick to propose to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian in a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although they split back in 2015, fans have been rooting for the former couple to get back together in recent months.

Despite their rocky relationship in the past, the reality stars have remained on good terms, as they continue to co-parent their three children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

On Thursday, E! released a new teaser clip for the upcoming series of KUWTK.

In the promo, the famous family are having dinner at their home in Malibu when Kim asks: “Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?”

Scott replies: “Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever.”

Kourtney smiles and says, “That’s nice,” as Kim insists their wedding would be “epic”.

Kris then says: “Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we’ll have the wedding, it’ll be amazing.”

Speaking to Kourtney, Scott admits: “Well I love you, and I’m ready to marry you right here, right now. Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.”

The mother-of-three then quips: “Or, when you wanna work on yourself…”

Looking shocked, Scott replies: “What else do I have to do? I would love to know.”

Kourtney’s sister Khloe then says, “Oh you’re giving him an ultimatum right now?” before the promo clip ends on a cliffhanger.

The news comes just one week after Kourtney finally confirmed her new romance with Travis Barker.

According to reports, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

Making their romance Instagram official last week, Kourtney shared a sweet photo of them holding hands.

Meanwhile, Scott is currently in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior.

The couple sparked romance rumours in October, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

Amelia, 19, is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.