Kim Kardashian divides opinion after complaining about taking care of her kids during lockdown

Kim Kardashian has been criticised on social media, after she complained about taking care of her kids during lockdown.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 40-year-old struggled to mind her four kids alone – after her husband Kanye West tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality star didn’t have the help of any nannies, and said: “This is the first time I’ve really had to do everything myself.”

Kim appeared frustrated during the episode, and said: “We’ve been trying to figure out homeschooling and my kids can’t see their friends or their cousins, so I’ve been doing every activity with them.”

“I’m so used to working a lot and being away from the kids. I mean, I love spending this much time with them, but it’s just such a change and right now Kanye’s sick.”

“He’s tested positive for Covid-19 and he’s not able to help with the kids, but I’m less worried about him because he’s feeling better.”

“But I have to entertain four kids and I’m doing this by myself,” Kim complained.

“I just don’t know how to spread myself any thinner. I’m really frustrated that I can’t even get 30 minutes to myself.”

Speaking to her mom Kris Jenner, Kim said: “The kids all want so much more of my attention 24/7.”

“Today they all were crying and everyone’s antagonizing each other and Chi’s like, ‘Mommy, I want you’ and then North is like, ‘Mom, I want you!’ They want to be up my a**hole.”

After watching the episode, some viewers criticised Kim for complaining about taking care of her kids.

However, other viewers related to Kim’s struggles, and praised her for being so honest.

One fan tweeted: “OMG I know exactly how @KimKardashian feel during quarantine. I have 3 kids and there were so many break down moments!! kids will drive your ass crazy Face with tears of joy but it was really cool to see her in this element!”

Another wrote: “I’ve never bonded with @KimKardashian as much as I did after watching tonight’s episode! Literally me, every day. Lol. #momlife.”

