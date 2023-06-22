Kim Cattrall’s new show Glamorous dubbed ‘Sex and the City meets The Devil Wears Prada’

Kim Cattrall’s new show Glamorous joined Netflix today.

According to the streaming giant, the 10-part series tells the story of Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny), a gender nonconforming person who dreams of being a popular social media influencer, while also making his way through the ruthless beauty industry.

Marco’s big break comes in the form of a job from legendary supermodel turned makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Kim.

According to Parade Magazine, the LGBTQ comedy is “a dash of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with a pinch of ‘Queer as Folk’ and a touch of ‘Sex and the City'”.

Reacting to the show, one fan tweeted: “#Glamorous is now out on Netflix!! Have already started watching it and @KimCattrall is ICONIC!!”

Another wrote: “Woke up at 5 a.m in Brazil just to watch @KimCattrall in Glamorous and it’s totally worth it.”

The show joined Netflix the same day season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That premiered.

Kim is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in the new season, despite previously claiming she would never be a part of the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the scene will see Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha Jones (played by Kim) talk to each other on the phone.

SJP, who has had a long-running feud with Kim that has been well-documented in the press, addressed the return of Samantha in an interview with E! News this week. She said: “The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have.” “She’s been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment.” “It’s a very sweet, sentimental phone call that happens in a particular time in Carrie’s life. And it’s just punctuated by this phone call. I hope people enjoy it.” Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between SJP and Kim. The 58-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010. Last June, Sarah addressed rumours of a “catfight” between herself and Kim, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.” “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) “There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.” “So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also.” The first two episodes of And Just Like That season 2 are now available to stream on NOW.