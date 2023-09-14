Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle join the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle have joined the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

The once-off special will air on Virgin Media One on Wednesday, September 20th at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Kerry said: “My favourite thing in the whole world is watching television. I think watching people’s reactions to certain things on TV is hilarious which is I why love Gogglebox.”

Alison added: “I love Gogglebox, I’ve always wondered what it was like to watch telly on telly like a TV turducken. Delighted to show Kerry the glamorous delights of Moate and the surrounding environs of Westmeath failing that we’ll just watch TV.”

Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt have also been confirmed for the line-up – with more names to be added at a later date.