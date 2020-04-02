Katie Price and Joey Essex lead the line-up for hit reality show

This is going to be TV gold!

Katie Price and Joey Essex are two of the biggest names on the line-up for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win.

The Channel 4 series follows twelve celebrities as they take on the toughest test of their lives to see who can pass SAS selection.

According to The Sun, Katie quit the show just two days into filming as she struggled to deal with the intense conditions.

Other stars on this year’s line-up include: TV presenters Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton, ballroom dancer Brendan Cole, YouTuber Jack Maynard, ex-footballer John Fashanu, Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson, former boxing champ Tony Bellew, Rudimental DJ Locksmith, Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, and radio DJ Yasmin Evans.

The series was filmed in Scotland, and the celebrities will be seen living together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay.