This would be TV gold!

Katie Price in talks to appear on HUGE reality show

Katie Price is reportedly in talks to appear on Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

The 42-year-old star is keen to show off her “fancy footwork” on the hit BBC series.

Speaking to The Sun Online, a source explained: “It’s really early days but she’s in talks with bosses. She always jokes she’s got two left feet but she would love to do it.”

The former glamour model’s rep also confirmed Katie is “open to negotiation”.

“Katie is absolutely open to Strictly talks, showing off her fancy footwork with a sassy Pricey Tango,” they added.

The mother-of-five would be following in the footsteps of her ex-husband, Peter Andre, who appeared on the 2015 series.

The news comes after former footballer Jamie Carragher revealed he’s been asked to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly.

A host of famous faces have already been linked to this year’s series – including Alan Carr, Jack P. Shepherd, Emily Atack, Stacey Solomon, Jonathan Ross’ wife Jane Goldman, and Gordon Ramsay’s 20-year-old daughter Tilly.

