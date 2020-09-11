Kardashian-Jenner family ‘hoping to land lucrative streaming deal’ – after announcing the end of KUWTK

Does this mean they'll be back on our screens in the near future?

The Kardashian-Jenner family are reportedly hoping to land a lucrative streaming deal, after announcing the end of their E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Page Six has reported that the famous family are looking to land a big streaming deal with Netflix, Apple or Amazon within the next year.

Insiders have also claimed they’re considering starting “their own media company”.

A source told the outlet: “There’s more money in streaming. And it’s global.”

According to reports, E! paid the family $150 million the last time they renewed their contract in 2017.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan could make a lot more money if they struck a deal with a major streaming service.

The insider said they’re “open to all opportunities”, but for now “they are taking some time off.”

Kim Kardashian announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Tuesday, after 14 years on air.

After the news hit headlines, The Sun reported that Kris Jenner decided to pull the plug on the series after Kim, Kourtney and Kylie expressed their desire to end the programme.

