The singer was pregnant while filming the show

Joss Stone admits she struggled to breathe in The Masked Singer costume

Joss Stone has admitted she struggled to breathe in The Masked Singer costume.

The Sausage was crowned the winner during Saturday night’s highly anticipated final, and was finally unmasked and unveiled as English singer Joss.

The new mum appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where she opened up about filming the show in full costume while pregnant.

“I didn’t realise how breathless I was gonna be. I didn’t know that that was a side-effect of pregnancy,” she admitted.

“So I guess all of your insides get – I don’t know – pushed around, don’t they. So your lungs are kind of half of what they normally are.”

“I picked, of course, these massive songs that needed a lot of breath. And then we put on that suit… Oh my gosh! Just walking out, I was like, ‘Okay, I can’t breathe… I can’t breathe,’ which made it funnier.”

Host Eamonn Holmes asked Joss if she thought agreeing to the show was a bad idea at any stage.

“Yes, only when I was trying to catch my breath. But really, it was just… It was just all good,” she replied.

The 33-year-old and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz announced the birth of their baby girl Violet Melissa earlier this month before the Masked Singer final, as the show was pre-recorded.

Speaking about her daughter, Joss gushed: “I can’t tell you how beautiful she is. I just can’t believe it, she is just so amazing.”

“I need to have like 50 kids now. It doesn’t matter that you are up every hour. It doesn’t matter because they are lovely, pure goodness.

“They are light. She is light,” she added.

