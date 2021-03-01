Josh O’Connor admits he initially didn’t want to audition for the role of Prince Charles in The Crown

The actor won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the royal

Josh O’Connor admits he initially didn’t want to audition for the role...

Josh O’Connor has admitted that he initially didn’t want to audition for the role of Prince Charles in The Crown.

The actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama on Sunday night for his portrayal as the royal, but admitted he nearly passed on the part.

Speaking to E! News, the 30-year-old said: “It’s kind of embarrassing, really. I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, ‘Would I want to come in and read for Charles?’ I mean, it was a terrible mistake!”

When asked why he changed his mind, Josh replied: “Partly, I hadn’t seen the show and then I watched the show and realised it’s incredible and what Claire [Foy] and Matt [Smith] did in the first two series was magic.”

“I don’t know where I’d been, I don’t know how I missed this magical show. And then I fell in love with the show, so I met with the guys and they convinced me and just said, ‘This is a great part.'”

“And they told me the story and the journey we were going to go on and it was just a no-brainer,” he added.