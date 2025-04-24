JoJo Siwa states her partner ‘won’t care’ about her ‘intimate’ friendship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has stated that her partner, Kath Ebbs, won’t care about her intimate friendship with Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes.

Viewers are now extremely invested in the pair after the Dance Moms star revealed that she no longer identifies as a lesbian.

After the pair were accused of sharing a bed by Danny Beard in Wednesday’s show, JoJo said “no,” and Danny quipped that she better be prepared for her partner to “throw some punches.”

With a laugh, JoJo insisted that Kath “wouldn’t care” and later on in the episode expressed her worry about Chris being evicted from the Big Brother house to Donna Preston.

As Chris complained that he’d cut his foot, he asked JoJo to help him “wash it”, and Donna turned to the 21-year-old, and said: “What is he gonna do without you?”

“I don’t know,” JoJo replied, and Donna noted that they were “like a married couple.”

“Do you know what? I kinda love it. It feels like a child. Like a baby,” said JoJo.

Donna then asked what they’ll do without each other when the show comes to and end, and the Karma singer confirmed that they’ll “still be in each other’s lives.”

JoJo confirmed her relationship with Kath in January 2025, calling the Australian content creator her “girlfriend.”

Kath then posted photos of the pair kissing that same month, and they wrote on Instagram: “Bit of queer joy for ya feed today!!”

This comes after Celebrity Big Brother fans were left disgusted after Friday night’s episode when Chris and JoJo took the cat themed challenge a little too far.

It got to the point where viewers were threatening to turn off the show as the pair took the role of cats very seriously and even decided to make use of a litter tray.

As Chris confessed to JoJo than he had used the tray to relieve himself, she then proceeded to partially take off her costume with his help.

They both left fans in shock with their odd behaviour, and their relationship is now being perceived as “creepy” online.

Additionally, the events of Friday’s episode continued to get weirder as Chris was seen watching JoJo also urinate in the tray before coming over to observe the wet patch she had left.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Nah i can’t watch this. This task is really starting to p**s me off… a tea in the cat bowl and p***ing in the litter tray. That’s just too far.”

Another added: “i understand jojo and chris have bonded but p***ing in a cat litter tray and pretending to drink out of a cat bowl… this friendship has taken a turn.”

A third penned: “why are chris and jojo actually p***ing in the litter tray after being told they can use normal toilets… im freaked out.”

“Nah as if they’re rubbing their hands in that p***y litter box without washing them after.”