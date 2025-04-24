JoJo Siwa leaves fans ‘crying’ as she fails to remember who Jedward are despite meeting them

JoJo Siwa had fans “crying” with laughter after she failed to remember who Jedward were despite previously meeting them.

The 21-year-old was left confused after fellow housemate Danny said she and Love Island star Chris Hughes, are like Jedward, when together.

Speaking in the diary room, JoJo said: “Considering [Danny] called us Jedward yesterday that’s just shady!”

Big Brother the asked: “Did Chris explain to you what Jedward are?” to which she replied: “No he did not, he just said they were twins that are annoying.”

“Also Celebrity Big Brother alumni, Jedward if you are watching good evening,” said Big Brother.

JoJo then said: “Good evening Jedward!”

JoJo Siwa says good evening Juggernaut- sorry, we mean Jedward 🫶 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/BqMYQo2qjP — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 23, 2025

Following the episode, Irish twins Jedward were left less than impressed, as they took to X to react to the statement.

They wrote: “It’s wild Chris said what he said cuz he’s all over Jojo who is the girl version of us! We didn’t know who Chris was until Gemma Collins told us #cbb”

The pair also shared a snap with JoJo after they met backstage at a concert in 2024, writing: “we literally met and told JoJo to do cbb ! JoJo to win.”

It’s wild Chris said what he said cuz he’s all over Jojo who is the girl version of us! We didn’t know who Chris was until Gemma Collins told us #cbb — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 23, 2025

we literally met and told JoJo to do cbb ! JoJo to win pic.twitter.com/8kgP6vCzgL — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 23, 2025

Fans later took to X to reshare the snaps of JoJo meeting Jedward, despite claiming she didn’t know who they were.

One wrote: “Jojo not knowing who jedward are when she has a picture with them is taking me out#CBBUK”

Another wrote: “jojo being COMPLETELY oblivious to jedward despite the fact she’s actually met them before ahahaha”

A third wrote: “I’m dying Jojo has literally met Jedward and she has no idea who they are#cbbuk”

Another viewer wrote: “i’m howling at jojo not knowing jedward despite the fact she’s met them and there’s video evidence of it#CBBUK”

Jojo not knowing who jedward are when she has a picture with them is taking me out😭😭 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/iOhD1E5Pd5 — J (@mixersFLO) April 23, 2025

jojo being COMPLETELY oblivious to jedward despite the fact she’s actually met them before ahahaha #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/3fYcA1Jg05 — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) April 23, 2025

I’m dying Jojo has literally met Jedward and she has no idea who they are 💀 #cbbuk — Lewis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) April 23, 2025

i’m howling at jojo not knowing jedward despite the fact she’s met them and there’s video evidence of it 😂 #CBBUK — cc (@__chloeconnor) April 23, 2025