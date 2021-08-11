Join the Goss.ie team, Irish stars and Love Island guests for our official Live Island Live Stream – in partnership with Camile.ie

We will be counting down to the final episode of the hit show on Monday August 23rd

Join the Goss.ie team, Irish stars and Love Island guests for our...

Love Love Island just as much as we do? Then this is the event for you.

We will be hosting a special live stream event to count down to the finale episode of Love Island on Monday August 23rd.

Get your most glamorous outfit on, your drinks at the ready, and join Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker, who will be joined by a host of Irish stars as well as some of our favourite Love Islanders to discuss everything that happened this season.

In partnership with Camile.ie, you have a chance to win VIP virtual tickets to the event, where you and a friend will be treated to your favourite Camile dishes and can dig in while you sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

You can enter our VIP virtual ticket competition right here:

Whether it’s Faye’s rant at Teddy or Jake’s egging on in Casa Amor, we will be talking about the most dramatic moments of this season, and who we think will win the show.

The event will stream live on our YouTube channel from 8pm on Monday August 23rd, so make sure to subscribe HERE.

Make sure to keep an eye on our social channels as we announce our special guests in the coming week.

