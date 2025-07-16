John Torode sacked as Masterchef presenter following Gregg Wallace’s exit over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

John Torode has been sacked as MasterChef presenter after an allegation against him using “an extremely offensive racist term” was upheld.

The celebrity chef began presenting the BBC cooking contest alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005.

On Monday night, John stated he was the target of a racial language accusation that was substantiated as part of a review conducted by the legal company Lewis Silkin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Torode (@johntorodecooks)

He then posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday evening, saying: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.”

“The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.”

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Torode (@johntorodecooks)

He continued: “Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.”

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Dent (@gracedent)

On Tuesday, BBC director-general Tim Davie had condemned the “serious racist term” the 59-year-old was alleged to have used, after it was announced his contract on MasterChef would not be renewed.

He continued: “It’s really important that we are taking this seriously. It’s a reset where we make sure that people are living up to the values we expect across the board.”

Asked exactly what John said, Tim replied: “I’m not going to give you the exact term, because I think, frankly it was serious racist term, a serious racist term, which does not get to be acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michel Roux Jr (@michel_roux_jr)

A statement from production company Banijay UK said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.”

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode, which occurred in 2018.”

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint.”

“Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

Earlier this week, over half of the claims against Gregg Wallace have been substantiated in a report carried out by MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

Following a lengthy investigation conducted by an independent law firm on behalf of Banijay, MasterChef’s production, Gregg Wallace was reportedly fired.