Joey Essex requires emergency assistance during I’m A Celeb trial in Australia

Joey Essex urgently needed emergency assistance as he took part in a water trial on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity.

During the trial, the reality star began to run out of oxygen and became disoriented in freezing cold water while trying to collect stars for his campmates.

After noticing Joey was in trouble, the show’s host Julia Morris panicked and called for an emergency diver to intervene before he drowned.

Julia shrieked: “Oh my god. I’m gonna panic. Can we get the diver?”

An emergency diver then helped Joey out of the water, and the former TOWIE star was clearly shaken by the incident.

Speaking after the trial, the 31-year-old said: “There was a few times that I was panicking hard underwater. I couldn’t breathe.”

Joey joined the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity this week.

This isn’t his first time in the jungle, as the reality star appeared on the UK version of the show in 2013.

He appeared on the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Amy Willerton, Annabel Giles, David Emanuel, Laila Morse, Lucy Pargeter, Matthew Wright, Rebecca Adlington, Steve Davis, Vincent Simone, and Kian Egan – who was crowned King of the Jungle.

Joey finished the UK version of the show in 4th place.