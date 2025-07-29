Jenna Ortega praises the kindness of Irish people after filming second season of Wednesday in Ireland

Jenna Ortega has praised the kindness of Irish people after filming the second season of Wednesday in Ireland.

Before working on the new season, the 22-year-old American actress, who plays the morbid, witty teen with psychic abilities Wednesday Addams, said she had never been to Ireland.

While the first season of the popular series was filmed in Romania, the most recent instalment was filmed in Wicklow, Dublin, and Offaly, among other places.

Speaking about her time here, Jenna said: “I’d never been to Ireland, and it was wonderful.”

“My favourite thing was just how kind the people are, but also the countryside was really nice. I did my best to see as much of the island as I could while I was there,” she added.

“I went north, south, east, west, I went all over. I’m pretty proud of myself.”

The new series was filmed in a number of places, including Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, Dean’s Grange Cemetery in County Dublin, and Charleville Castle in County Offaly, according to Tourism Ireland.

The actress added: “Everything about Ireland was so beautiful and we had such a hard-working crew, and people who really just gave it their all, and were so skilled.”

“But the only real challenge we had was fighting the green. It was so green there and it was so bright for the show. Suddenly the Addams looked alive.”

Joanna Lumley, who will star in the new season of the series as Grandmama, said of filming: “I was pretty thrilled, because having filmed there a few times, in Ardmore studios, I didn’t know there was a studio even further south of that, and then to come to Ashford Studios was marvellous.”

“There’s something in Ireland which is slightly otherworldly and it embraced the whole feeling of Wednesday.”

Another new addition, Steve Buscemi, praised Ireland, joking: “I was surprised at how much Guinness I could actually drink every day, never while shooting.”

He continued: “It was so lovely shooting there. The people are amazing.”