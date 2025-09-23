James Van Der Beek makes surprise appearance at emotional Dawson’s Creek reunion after pulling out due to illness

James Van Der Beek made an unexpected virtual appearance during the Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event on Monday night, after previously withdrawing due to illness.

Although the 48-year-old actor was unable to attend in person at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, fans were treated to a pre-recorded video projected onstage.

In the video, James expressed his gratitude to the audience and introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda as his stand-in for the night.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” Van Der Beek said.

“I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person.”

He went on to thank everyone involved in the event, saying: “And just I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight.

“From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you – you are the best fans in the world.”

He added, “Thank you for coming. It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here.”

In a humorous moment, James then introduced his replacement by saying: “And, obviously, on Dawson’s Creek, I had an understudy, but this is a problem… and, we figured trying to find somebody who had never understudied in this theater before.”

He then revealed Lin-Manuel Miranda as his fill-in, joking that his kids would probably consider the Broadway legend an “upgrade.”

Just a day before the one-night-only event, James took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing that he was “gutted” after coming down with “two stomach viruses.”

While forced to step away, he assured fans that Miranda, 45, would step in on his behalf.

Despite his absence, James’ wife Kimberly still attended the event with their children.

During the reunion, Kimberly and the kids joined the cast onstage for a group performance of Paula Cole’s I Don’t Want To Wait, the show’s iconic theme song.

The star-studded charity event featured a live reading of the show’s pilot episode and brought together beloved Dawson’s Creek cast members including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps.

Directed by Dawson’s Creek alum Jason Moore, the event supported F Cancer and also honored Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

The iconic WB teen drama originally aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, and was widely praised for its honest portrayal of adolescence and coming-of-age themes.