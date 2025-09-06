James Corden and Ruth Jones sign multi-million deal for Gavin and Stacey sequel

James Corden and Ruth Jones have reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with AppleTV+ for a sequel to Gavin & Stacey.

The ten-part comedy drama will feature all new characters, with James and Ruth set to star in the production.

Filming will kick off in 2026, and the show is expected to hit the streaming service in 2027.

The deal is reportedly worth up to £8million.

A show insider told The Sun: “In what has unquestionably been a pretty miserable year for Brits, there is finally something to cheer — a new James and Ruth co-production.

“As you might expect, it is uplifting, gentle and very funny. They wanted to bring something full of heart and warmth back to screens; water cooler moments for all the family.

“Naturally there was a lot of interest around the script and a major bidding war to land this production.”

“But James already had an excellent relationship with AppleTV+,” the insider explained. “It acquired the rights to his Carpool Karaoke, and it made sense to go in this direction.

“James and Ruth had been tapped up by Netflix for the Gavin and Stacey finale but turned down the money to stay loyal to BBC.

“This time, with a new format and new characters, they wanted to let an international audience enjoy their work.

“Casting has yet to begin but everyone involved so far is incredibly excited to get going.”

Gavin & Stacey, the much-loved British sitcom, first aired in 2007, and followed the romance between Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Barry, South Wales, alongside the antics of their families and friends.

Known for its sharp humour and unforgettable characters like Nessa and Uncle Bryn, the series originally ran for three series before concluding in 2010 with a Christmas special.

After nearly a decade away, it returned with a 2019 Christmas episode that ended on a major cliffhanger when Nessa proposed to Smithy.

The long wait for answers finally ended with the Christmas Day 2024 special, billed as the show’s finale.

The finale was met with enormous acclaim, as it drew 12.3 million overnight viewers, topping the UK’s Christmas Day ratings, and its audience later rose to 19.11 million, making it the most-watched scripted programme in the UK since modern records began.