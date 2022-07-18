Jacques O’Neill reveals he already knew Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr BEFORE Love Island

Jacques O’Neill has revealed he already knew Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr BEFORE Love Island.

The rugby star, 23, grew close with Cheyanne while he was away from his OG partner Paige Thorne.

In spite of this, Jacques decided to stick with Paige during the recoupling, and this meant Cheyanne was dumped from the show.

Jacques ended up quitting the show last week after a fallout with Paige and in a new interview with The Sun, he revealed he actually knew Cheyanne from a few years ago. He said: “Cheyanne is a lovely girl, I already knew her from when I was 19, it was weird because I wanted to date her at the time.” “I found out while I was chatting to her that nothing was going to come close to what I had with Paige. But from the moment I kissed her in bed I felt the worst I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

