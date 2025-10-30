ITV confirms Sam Thompson’s exit from I’m A Celebrity Unpacked ahead of new series

ITV have confirmed that Sam Thompson will not be returning to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s companion show.

Last year, the broadcaster relaunched I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, with 2023 winner Sam joining Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers as a co-presenter.

Ahead of the return of I’m A Celebrity next month, ITV have announced that Unpacked will return this year – but without one of its original hosts.

The broadcaster has revealed that I’m A Celebrity alum Joel Dommett and radio DJ Kemi Rodgers will be back to present Unpacked, but Sam Thompson will not be joining them.

In a statement, ITV also shared that I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant & Dec will feature at the beginning of each episode of Unpacked, as they “give their unique insights into all the latest camp action” straight after the main show.

Joel and Kemi have since spoken out about their delight at Unpacked being recommissioned for a second series.

Joel exclaimed: “We’re back, bigger and better than ever! I’m beyond excited to be heading back down under with Kemi to bring viewers the very best I’m A Celebrity… action. It’s going to be packed with more jungle juice than a Bushtucker Trial smoothie!”

Kemi added: “I’m so thrilled to be back in the Unpacked studio reporting live on all the latest jungle action. Join Joel and I as we unpack more exclusive behind-the-scenes content, raw reactions and epic jungle secrets than ever before! If you’re an I’m A Celebrity… superfan like we both are, you won’t want to miss it.”

Sam Thompson has yet to speak out about his exit from Unpacked. However, the former Made In Chelsea star recently opened up about how his time in Australia last year left him feeling “burnout”.

Earlier this month, Sam appeared on the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast, during which he confessed that his I’m A Celebrity win in 2023 was “a blessing and a curse”.

“It was so great, I always wanted to do the show, always wanted to meet Ant & Dec, I made amazing mates from it, came home, and you know what it’s like,” he detailed.

“I’ve always wanted to work on This Morning, and they called up, do you want to come and work, and I was like, ‘F*** yeah’, and then I got a new radio show, ‘F*** yeah’, a podcast three times a week, a live tour and then all the brand stuff,” he explained.

“Then I did Unpacked, which was the Australian show. I just wanted to gobble it all up,” Sam stated further.