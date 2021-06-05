ITV confirms Love Island will be back on our screens VERY soon in official promo

The popular series is making a comeback this summer

ITV confirms Love Island will be back on our screens VERY soon...

ITV has confirmed Love Island will be back on our screens later this month.

On Saturday morning, the official promo was released online – starring host Laura Whitmore, and the show’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling.

The video was shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: “It’s official, we’re BACK! Who’s ready for an absolutely scorching summer of love? Coming this June, only on @itv2 and ITV Hub #LoveIsland.”

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is expected to kick off on June 28, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before entering the villa.

The show will be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca, for a period of eight weeks.

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

As always, Love Island will air on ITV2 in the UK, and Virgin Media One in Ireland.