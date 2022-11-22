ITV confirm date for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final

ITV have confirmed the date for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

The fan-favourite show returned to the Australian jungle on November 6, after being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ten celebrities entered the camp, and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

ITV have now confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27.

The show will air on ITV and Virgin Media One from 9pm until 10.40pm.

As it stands, eight celebrities remain in camp after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver was the latest star to be voted off the show.

Loose Women’s Charlene White and A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas were previously evicted from the jungle.

Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are currently fan-favourites to be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle 2022.

Tonight’s episode will see Mike, Boy George and Seann Walsh take part in the disgusting bushtucker trial Grot Yoga.

In a teaser clip, the three celebrities are seen doing the yoga pose “The Burrowing Cockroach” while rotten vegetables fall on Boy George and rotten offal falls on Seann and Mike.