ITV boss defends Love Island after the show receives thousands of Ofcom complaints

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has defended Love Island, after the show sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints.

The popular dating show has received over 5,000 Ofcom complaints in the past two weeks, relating to alleged “misogynistic behaviour” and “bullying” by some of the male contestants.

While the broadcaster has plans to “sit down and review” this year’s series, the managing director of ITV Studios has revealed they were “very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked to comment on the volume of complaints, and share how the broadcaster planned to review this year’s series.

According to MailOnline, he said: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.”

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.”

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it,” he continued.

“To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.”

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

ITV celebrated Love Island’s biggest ratings since the 2019 series this summer.

Next year, the broadcaster will host two series of the show – including a winter series in South Africa, and a summer series in Majorca.