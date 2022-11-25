Inside the new winter Love Island villa

The winter edition of Love Island is set to return to our screens early next year.

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley won the first ever winter series, which took place in January 2020 in South Africa.

While the winter 2023 series will also take place in South Africa, it is reportedly set to be filmed in a different location.

MailOnline have reported that the new villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

A source told the publication that the location is the “best villa” to date.

The outlet published photos of the villa, which show a stunning mountainous backdrop, and a huge pool line with palm trees.

According to MailOnline, it is environmentally friendly, having 100% off-the-grid status which allows it to produce its own electricity, water and some food sources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludus Magnus (@ludusmagnus_franschhoek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludus Magnus (@ludusmagnus_franschhoek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludus Magnus (@ludusmagnus_franschhoek)

The UK Sun previously reported that the winter series will make its comeback early next year, after being shelved the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told the outlet: “Love Island bosses enjoyed the one and only series of Winter Love Island, but it was just before the pandemic raged so was shelved for 2021.”

“When they started casting for this summer’s series they thought there’s definitely enough talent to do a second series again so have started the plans for a 2023 Winter Love Island.”

“The series generally is really important for them as it attracts the all-important younger viewers, so if they can get a second series in one year then everyone will be delighted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludus Magnus (@ludusmagnus_franschhoek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludus Magnus (@ludusmagnus_franschhoek)