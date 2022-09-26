I’m A Celebrity bosses confirm huge change to the show ahead of it’s return to Australia

Sad news for fans of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The popular programme will return to Australia for the first time in three years this winter, but viewers will notice a familiar face missing from the TV set.

The Sun has reported that Medic Bob won’t return to the show this year, as he’s become too busy.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed his departure, and said: “Bob will always be a friend to the show.”

“We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work.”

It’s understood Bob will be replaced by another medic who won’t appear onscreen.

Bob McCarron, 72, worked on the programme for two decades, and was always on hand whenever the celebrity contestants needed medical attention.

Fans of the show will remember Bob being called in when Gillian McKeith famously collapsed before a Bushtucker trial, and that time he saved the day when he removed a cockroach from Harry Redknapp’s ear.

It’s understood Bob will continue to work as a medic on the German version of I’m A Celeb.

He also hosts a spin-off show where he travels around Australia.