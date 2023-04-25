I’m A Celeb… South Africa first look: The campmates react to Gillian McKeith’s shock arrival

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celeb… South Africa, the campmates react to Gillian McKeith’s shock arrival.

The Scottish television personality, who appeared on the Australian version of the show in 2010, arrived to the camp in a box and said: “I couldn’t let you do this without ‘Jungle Gill’. Hi! I’m back again! 12 years later on the I’m A Celeb show.”

Shaun Ryder, in the Bush Telegraph, says: “Gillian came out of a box. I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian, yeah.”

Gillian, in the Bush Telegraph, says: “How do I feel about Shaun Ryder being here? I said hello, he said hello, it was all very cordial. What can I say?”

In camp, Paul Burrell asks Shaun about his last experience of being in camp with her, saying: “Is she as mad as a box of frogs?”

Shaun replies: “Yeah… I nearly killed her.”

Back in the Bush Telegraph, Shaun says: “I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever. I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me.”

Later, Shaun and Gillian find out they have to team up for the first Chest Challenge of the series, Lost Connection, in a bid to win a treat for camp.

Gillian admits: “I have no idea how Shaun and I are going to get along.”

As they leave Janice says: “That could be World War 3!”

Helen says: “Hopefully they’ll bring back a treat… I think the camp would love that.”

Can they put their previous differences aside to work together this time around?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.