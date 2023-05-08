Ad
I’m A Celeb South Africa fans ‘gutted’ as two popular stars are sent home

©ITV Plc
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment have been sent home from I’m A Celeb… South Africa.

The Made In Chelsea star and Coronation Street actor lost the latest Bushtucker Trial, meaning their time on the show has come to an end.

Fans are “gutted” that the popular contestants have left the show, and they took to Twitter to react.

One viewer wrote: “ffs I wanted Toff to win I’m a celeb.”

Another tweeted: “Can’t believe Andy Whyment is leaving already…😩”

A third penned: “SO gutted Andy & Toff are going home! ”

Janice Dickinson will also leave the show tonight.

The American TV personality had to quit the show, which was recorded last year, after obtaining an injury.

