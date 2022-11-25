I’m A Celeb first look: TWO campmates take part in bushtucker trial

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock will take on tonight’s bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The rugby star and former UK Health Secretary will face Fallen Stars.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Mike is asked what the collective noun for spiders is, and when he guesses incorrectly, Matt is forced to spend a minute and 30 seconds locked in a glass container with spiders.

On Thursday night, Chris Moyles became the sixth campmate to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

Mike and Matt are two of the five remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle.

They are joined by Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Seann Walsh; and they are all vying for the coveted title of either King or Queen of the Jungle.

The fan-favourites to win the show are Jill, Owen and Mike.

ITV recently confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9.15pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.