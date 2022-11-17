I’m A Celeb first look: THREE campmates under pressure to win stars in complicated bushtucker trial

Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner will take complicated bushtucker trial Scareground on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In a teaser for the episode, Jill is positioned in a rotating box, where she is tasked with sending plastic balls into Mike, who is strapped to a horizontal spinning ferris wheel.

Mike is then required to throw the plastic balls to Owen, who is strapped to a vertical rotating ferris wheel, who then must throw them into a bin located beside hosts Ant and Dec.

Jill, Mike and Owen are under immense pressure to win stars to feed their hungry campmates, after Chris Moyles retrieved just one star in yesterday’s trial.

The radio legend took on Boiling Point, where he was tasked with retrieving stars from some jungle critters, while in a chamber with a scorching furnace.

The 48-year-old retrieved more stars, but they unfortunately fell out of his bag and didn’t count.

Ahead of his stint in the jungle, Owen admitted: “I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Similarly, Mike said: “All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges.”

Meanwhile, Jill revealed: ““I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary. That is literally like being buried alive!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.