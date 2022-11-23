I’m A Celeb first look: Jill Scott faces movie-themed bushtucker trial

Jill Scott will face a movie-themed bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The England lioness transforms into Truly Scrumptious to take part in Critty Critty Fang Fang.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Jill is seen clambering across a car suspended in the air as she hunts for stars.

Ten celebrities entered the jungle on November 6, and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

Last week, Loose Women’s Charlene White became the first celerity to be voted off the show, followed by A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver.

Last night, Boy George became the fourth campmate to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

The pop icon’s exit from the Australian jungle leaves seven celebrities vying for the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Jill is a firm fan-favourite to win the show.

Viewers are also rooting for Mike Tindall and Owen Warner to scoop the title.

ITV have confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27 from 9pm until 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.