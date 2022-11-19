I’m A Celeb first look: campmates go head-to-head in bushtucker trial

The ten remaining campmates will go head-to-head in a bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The celebrities show off how well they know each other in Partners in Grime.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Sue Cleaver has to answer questions about Mike Tindall, which he can’t hear, while she’s covered head to toe in thick, sticky molasses.

There are only ten celebrities remaining in camp, after Friday night saw Charlene White become the first campmate to be evicted from the jungle.

Prior to her eviction, the Loose Women star had not been in I’m A Celeb fans’ good books, as she persistently refused to sleep in the RV with her campmate Matt Hancock.

The campmates were shaken by the arrival of former UK Health Secretary, a year after his Covid-19 kissing scandal rocked the British public; and some have yet to warm to him.

Earlier this week, Matt was voted the camp leader by the British public and later chose his campmate Charlene as his deputy.

The role of camp leader and deputy camp leader have a number of privileges associated with them; one of which is to sleep in the RV situated in the corner of the camp, rather than out in the open with the other campmates.

Upon Matt and Charlene’s succession to the roles, Jill Scott and Owen Warner were kicked out of the RV and back into the camp.

However, Charlene then refused to sleep in the RV with Matt.

The Loose Women star never warmed to the former UK Health Secretary like the rest of their campmates.

Hollyoaks star Owen gave up his bed for Charlene to sleep in and then took to sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag – which didn’t sit right with fans.

Before she walked the red-carpeted bridge, the Loose Women star told hosts Ant and Dec that she wanted either Mike Tindall or Sue Cleaver to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9.10pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.