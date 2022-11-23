I’m A Celeb fans call for the return of popular trial

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have called for the return of popular trial Celebrity Cyclone.

The iconic Wipeout-inspired obstacle course typically takes place in the final few days of the hit TV show.

ITV recently confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27 – which means Celebrity Cyclone is set to return to our screens soon.

The trial sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

There are currently seven celebrities remaining in the Australian jungle, after Boy George became the latest campmate to be evicted from the show on Tuesday night.

However, fans have begun to theorise who will take part in this year’s Celebrity Cyclone, a.k.a. the final four.

One Twitter user wrote: “if we don’t mike, jill and owen for celebrity cyclone i won’t be happy,” while another said: ‘if the top 4 for celebrity cyclone isn’t Jill, Mike, Owen and Babatunde… I don’t want it.”

A third tweeted: “If I don’t see Mike, Jill and Owen doing the celebrity cyclone next week then I don’t want it #imaceleb #imacelebrity,” and a fourth said: “Imagine @ChrisMoyles in the celebrity cyclone at the end of the series. 😂😂 Hope he gets there. 😁😁.”

Actually counting down the seconds until we see @_OwenWarner @missjillscott @miketindall13 in celebrity cyclone!! It’s going to be amazing #ImACeleb — Dee (@deegee1010) November 21, 2022

Let’s face it… seeing Matt do the Celebrity Cyclone would be epic!…and I don’t mean in a mean way! 🤷‍♀️😂👍 #ImACeleb — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) November 22, 2022

bro i need to see owen and jill in the final 4 at least. that would be the best celebrity cyclone — lils lvs aj (@drnktexts) November 17, 2022

these guys for the celebrity cyclone, change my mind 😌 #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/Gqiu6WT7dS — rachel 🪴 (@raerrae_) November 22, 2022

if we don’t mike, jill and owen for celebrity cyclone i won’t be happy #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/rhgfDUrljj — heather (@ruinhev) November 20, 2022