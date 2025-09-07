I’m A Celeb fan favourite Sinitta ‘signs up’ for All Stars spin-off series

I’m A Celeb fan favourite Sinitta has reportedly “signed up” for the upcoming All Stars spin-off series.

After months of confidential talks, the show’s production is finalising the cast ahead of its return, and the broadcasters are reportedly “spoilt for choice.”

According to The Sun, the singer is set to join huge names such as Sir Mo Farah, Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp.

A source said: “Sinitta was a real scaredy cat when she took part 14 years ago, screaming her way through the bushtucker trials.”

“So producers are keen to see if she has got any braver since.

“She is always hugely entertaining to watch, so viewers are in for a treat.”

Another star in talks to return is I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! icon Scarlett Moffatt.

The 34-year-old appeared on the show back in 2016 and went on to be crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

Her appearance on the All Stars version will mark her tenth anniversary of winning the series.

A source told The Sun: “Scarlett won I’m A Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers, so everyone’s really excited she might be returning for the new All Stars series.”

“She is so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials, so she’ll throw herself into every task.”

“Scarlett is a mum now and she wants to do it to show her little boy how brave she can be.”

Ant and Dec’s return to host another All Stars season was announced in February.

A source close to production said: “It did well last time and while they can’t do it annually, they wanted to do another.”

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, TV host Carol Vorderman, boxing champion Amir Khan, and Coronation Street actor Helen Flanagan were among the famous past competitors in the first series.

Series six runner-up Myleene Klass was crowned the winner after defeating series 16 campmate Jordan Banjo in the final survival trial.