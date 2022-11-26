I’m A Celeb confirm the return of iconic bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have confirmed the return of the iconic bushtucker trial Celebrity Cyclone.

The popular Wipeout-inspired obstacle sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

On Friday night, Seann Walsh became the seventh celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celeb.

The four remaining campmates are Mike Tindall, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.