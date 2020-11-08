I’m A Celeb campmate ‘tests positive for Covid-19’ just DAYS ahead of series return

The popular series will return to our screens this week

AJ Pritchard has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus just days before the highly anticipated return of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The popular series is set to return on Sunday, November 15, with a host of celebrity campmates “confirmed” for the show, including the Strictly Come Dancing star.

However, a source has now told The Sun that the show could be “in jeopardy”, with the insider claiming AJ and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen are isolating near the camp location in North Wales.

“This is the last thing anyone wanted,” the source told the publication, “It has been a shock to AJ as he’s been feeling fine and following the precautions.”

“Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ had a routine Covid test, which came back positive. He will have another one before going in,” the insider explained.

“The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“There is little room for error. If several stars are struck down, particularly one of the older ones, then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy and be very problematic.”

ITV confirmed that a member of cast had tested positive for the virus, telling the publication: “We can confirm that a member of the cast has received a positive Covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid guidelines.”

