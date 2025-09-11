If you loved Unknown Number: The High School Catfish you’ll enjoy these true crime documentaries

If Unknown Number: The High School Catfish left you reeling with its shocking twists and deep dive into digital deception, you’re not alone.

The jaw-dropping investigation into a bizarre catfishing scheme that rocked an American high school captured viewers with its layered mystery, psychological complexity, and chilling consequences.

But the story of manipulation, identity, and digital danger isn’t new—and true crime fans hungry for more will find plenty of similar stories in other compelling documentaries.

Here’s a curated list of must-watch true crime docs that explore themes of online deception, social manipulation, and the disturbing underbelly of seemingly ordinary lives.

1. The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it:

Just like Unknown Number, this film dives deep into the dangers of online trust. The story follows a con man who used dating apps to charm, swindle, and vanish—leaving a trail of emotional and financial wreckage behind. It’s a gripping cautionary tale of how easily reality can be distorted behind a screen.

2. Don’t Fk With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it:

If you were drawn to the sleuthing and suspense in Unknown Number, this docuseries is your next obsession. It follows amateur internet detectives as they track down a killer whose crimes began online. It’s a haunting reminder of how the digital world can quickly turn deadly.

3. Catfish (MTV / Hulu)

Why you’ll love it:

This is the OG exploration of online identity deception. While it’s more reality-TV than hard-hitting documentary, the themes mirror those in Unknown Number—false personas, emotional manipulation, and the devastating consequences of lies.

4. The Girl in the Picture (Netflix)



Why you’ll love it:

This chilling Netflix documentary uncovers a decades-long mystery involving a woman whose identity was stolen and manipulated in unimaginable ways. It’s an emotionally harrowing tale with twists just as disturbing as anything in Unknown Number.

5. I Love You, Now Die (HBO)

Why you’ll love it:

This two-part documentary dissects the controversial case of Michelle Carter, whose text messages were linked to her boyfriend’s suicide. The story is layered, complex, and speaks directly to the power—and peril—of digital communication.

6. The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it:

For fans of justice and digital revenge, this docuseries tells the story of a mother’s fight to take down a man who profited from non-consensual intimate images. Like Unknown Number, it examines exploitation through technology and the human cost behind screens.