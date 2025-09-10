If you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty you’ll love THESE shows

If you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty, were torn between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, and emotionally wrecked over family drama and self-discovery, you’re not alone.

The hit series based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books brought the perfect mix of teen romance, growing pains, and sun-drenched nostalgia.

But with the final episode nearing – to be released on September 17th, we’ve rounded up some series to help fill the hole.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Set on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, Outer Banks features a group of teenagers caught between social classes, searching for a legendary treasure while navigating complicated relationships.

Though more action-driven than TSITP, it mirrors the show’s themes of friendship, romance, and the tension between personal freedom and family obligations.

Dawson’s Creek (Max / Prime Video)

This iconic teen drama explores the lives of a close-knit group of friends growing up in a small coastal town.

Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, it focuses on the evolution of relationships over time, emotional introspection, and the struggles of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

The show’s nuanced characters and timeless themes make it a foundational recommendation for fans of contemporary YA drama.

The OC (Hulu)

Known for its dramatic storylines and memorable soundtrack, The OC centres on Ryan Atwood, a troubled teen from Chino who is taken in by a wealthy family in Orange County.

The series explores issues of class, identity, and love through its ensemble cast.

Fans of TSITP will appreciate the emotional complexity and the show’s sunny California setting, which evokes a similar atmosphere to Cousins Beach.

One Tree Hill (Hulu / Max)

Set in a fictional North Carolina town, One Tree Hill follows two half-brothers who share a passion for basketball but little else.

As the series unfolds, it explores themes of ambition, heartbreak, loyalty, and personal transformation.

The romantic dynamics and emotional storytelling are particularly appealing to viewers who enjoy the layered relationships in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie and Nick, two British schoolboys whose friendship blossoms into something more.

While not set in the same sun-drenched world as TSITP, the series excels in portraying young love, identity exploration, and emotional vulnerability with tenderness and sincerity.

My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix)

When teenage Jackie loses her family in a tragic accident, she moves in with her mother’s best friend—who happens to have ten sons.

The series explores themes of grief, belonging, and romantic entanglements as Jackie adapts to her new life.

With its rural setting and emotionally charged narrative, it offers a unique twist on the love triangle trope that TSITP fans are familiar with.

We Were Liars (Prime)



Based on E. Lockhart’s critically acclaimed YA novel, We Were Liars is a psychological drama set on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts.

It follows a group of wealthy, privileged teens—known as the “Liars”—as they navigate family secrets, trauma, and a mysterious tragedy that reshaped their lives.

While darker and more suspense-driven than The Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars shares key emotional themes: the complexities of young love, the illusion of the perfect summer, and the fallout of deeply buried truths.

Cruel Summer (Hulu)

A darker, mystery-driven take on teen drama, Cruel Summer shifts across different timelines to explore how one event can change the trajectory of several lives.

While the tone is more suspenseful than TSITP, it still dives deep into identity, shifting friendships, and the pressures of adolescence.