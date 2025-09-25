If you liked The Girlfriend on Amazon Prime, you’ll LOVE these shows

If you recently binged The Girlfriend on Amazon Prime and found yourself captivated by its gripping storyline, complex characters, and slow-burning suspense, you’re not alone.

The psychological twists and domestic drama left many viewers craving more shows with similar tension, mystery, and emotional depth.

Here are 7 shows you’ll absolutely love if The Girlfriend left you wanting more.

1. You (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it: Like The Girlfriend, this series dives into the mind of someone who takes romantic obsession to disturbing levels.

With its chilling narration, unreliable narrator, and dark twists, You will have you questioning every relationship you see on screen.

2. Behind Her Eyes (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it: This show starts off as a classic love triangle, but quickly turns into something far darker and stranger.

If The Girlfriend had you analysing every look and every lie, Behind Her Eyes will do the same—right up to its jaw-dropping final twist.

3. The Undoing (Max)

Why you’ll love it: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this slow-burning drama about a woman whose seemingly perfect life unravels after a shocking murder.

It’s full of secrets, red herrings, and tension—much like The Girlfriend.

4. Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime)

Why you’ll love it: If you liked the morally grey characters and secrets lurking just beneath the surface in The Girlfriend, this lesser-known Amazon series is a must-watch.

It’s twisty, dark, and full of emotional complexity.

5. The Affair (Showtime / Paramount+)

Why you’ll love it: This award-winning series explores the emotional and psychological effects of infidelity—told from multiple perspectives.

Much like The Girlfriend, it shows how one relationship can ripple out and affect everything around it.

6. Liar (Amazon Prime)

Why you’ll love it: This British thriller centres on an accusation that spirals into a complex web of lies and revelations.

It’s intense, uncomfortable at times, and keeps you guessing—just like The Girlfriend.

7. The Stranger (Netflix)

Why you’ll love it: A stranger appears and tells people secrets that shatter their lives.

If you enjoyed how The Girlfriend peeled back layers of its characters’ pasts, The Stranger will hook you with every new revelation.