If you loved Severance – Here are five shows to watch next

If you’re like us, Severance had you screaming, crying and throwing up at the sheer mindbendingness of it all.

Severance, which was directed by Ben Stiller, solidified its reputation as a must-see show with eerie simplicity, mood, and set design reminiscent of David Lynch and Stanley Kubrick.

Here is a list of five mind-bending shows like Severance that will keep you occupied while we wait for new episodes to be released on streaming services.

Upload

This unconventional high-concept comedy was made by Greg Daniels, the man who introduced The Office to America.

In 2033, new technology makes it possible to transfer a person’s consciousness to a virtual environment after they pass away.

Nathan, played by Robbie Amell, is a tech developer and programmer who ends up living in this new virtual world following an unfortunate tragedy.

As a larger scheme around his deadly accident starts to come to light, Nathan tries his best to adjust to his perplexing afterlife surroundings throughout the course of the series.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Devs

The show, which stars Sonoya Mizuno, Allison Pill, and Nick Offerman, centres on software programmer Lily Chan (Mizuno), who suspects her employer, Amaya, of carrying out the heinous deed after her partner dies inexplicably.

Devs transports viewers to the universe of quantum physics through its self-contained eight-episode narrative, weaving together themes of morality, bereavement, and free choice in the process.

Where to watch: Hulu

Made for Love

Made For Love explores the ideas of free will and artificial romanticism.

The show, which stars Billy Magnussen, Ray Romano, and Cristin Milioti, centres on Hazel (Milioti), a woman who, after ten years of marriage, learns that she was the victim of his deceptive devices, which include a tracking device implanted in her own skull.

The show, which is based on Alissa Nutting’s book, examines privacy, technology excess, and corporate responsibility.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Mr Robot

After winning an Emmy for his portrayal of Elliot, a cybersecurity specialist who also works as a computer hacker, Rami Malek became well-known.

A stranger named ‘Mr Robot’ (Christian Slater) recruits Elliot to join an underground group of hackers who share his goals of eliminating all consumer debt in order to level the playing field for corporations.

He then embarks on an Illuminati-style adventure that could potentially result in his death.

However, that is only the beginning. In order to explore issues of social justice, class conflict, child trauma, and mental health, Mr. Robot delved deeply into technological espionage and psychological intrigue throughout the course of its four seasons.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Maniac

Cary Joji Fukunaga, who gained recognition as the director and executive producer of season 1 of HBO’s True Detective, brought his auteur talents to Netflix to star Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, and Sally Field in Maniac.

The surreal miniseries is set in a not-too-distant future in New York, where strangers Annie (Stone) and Owen (Hill) participate in a series of pharmaceutical drug studies that cause them to lose their sense of reality and change how they see time and space.

Maniac is a high-concept examination of death, grief, and trauma and how these gloomy subjects connect to the human condition as a whole.

Where to watch: Netflix